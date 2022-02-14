SDMC will regularise contractual employees if Delhi govt gives nod: Mayor

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Monday said the SDMC ''will regularise'' all its contractual employees if the Delhi government approves the creation and regularisation of posts and makes budgetary provision.

At a press conference here, Suryan denied allegations made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Sunday regarding regularisation of services of dengue breeding checking (DBC) workers.

The AAP had alleged that BJP-ruled civic bodies in Delhi had been ''repeatedly cheating'' DBC workers by giving then ''false hope'' of permanent jobs.

Suryan said the ''SDMC is ready to regularise services of all contractual employees if the elhi government is ready to make budgetary provision, give approval of post creation and regularisation''.

Leader of House in SDMC Indarjeet Sehrawat was also present at the press conference.

The mayor claimed the Delhi government was making false allegations with the motive to ''mislead people of Delhi''. The SDMC has regularised services of 1,446 contractual employees in the last five years, he said.

The war of words between the two parties over DBC workers comes ahead of the civic polls due in April.

Recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced regularisation of 700 DJB employees.

The Delhi government is making announcements in view of the upcoming municipal elections while the civic agency is working on ground level, and has regularized services of employees despite facing financial crisis, Suryan claimed during the press conference on Monday.

He said the SDMC, after approval of the House, has forwarded files related to regularisation of services of 1,350 DBC workers to Delhi government, ''three times but the Delhi government, showing their stepmotherly behaviour, has not replied yet'', he alleged.

If the Delhi government allocates funds, then we can regularise all contractual teachers, DBC workers, field workers, gardeners, nallah beldars, school chowkidars, clerks, safai sainiks and data entry operators, the mayor claimed.

Sehrawat alleged that the AAP is involved in ''politics of lies, and is tarnishing the image of SDMC''.

The AAP-led Delhi government has ''allowed opening of illegal liquor shops to increase its revenue, while it has deliberately stopped the outstanding amount of Rs 13,000 crore due to the three civic bodies'', he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)