AAP rivals targeting me, Bhagwant Mann as they don't want an honest govt in Punjab: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that the AAP's rival parties in Punjab are targeting him and its chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann as they do not want the state to have an honest government.

The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party said the only fault of his party and its leaders is that they talk about improving the condition of schools and hospitals in Punjab, giving jobs to people and ensuring justice in sacrilege cases.

In a swipe at his Punjab counterpart, Kejriwal said Charanjit Singh Channi has been having nightmares about him and is unable to sleep these days.

Blaming corruption for the inflow of drugs into the state, the AAP leader asserted it will stop once his party comes to power.

Addressing a news conference in Amritsar, Kejriwal said, ''During the past few days you must have observed that all parties and their leaders are only abusing me and Bhagwant Mann. Yesterday, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah came (to Punjab) and he abused me and the AAP.'' ''Since morning till late evening Channi abuses me and Mann, but he does not take the name of (SAD chief) Sukhbir Singh Badal.

''Sukhbir Badal also abuses me and Bhagwant Mann, but he does not take Channi's name. Priyanka Gandhi (who was in Punjab on Sunday) also abused me. It seems they all have come together and are targeting us,'' he said.

Kejriwal said all these rival parties do not want to defeat the AAP, but Punjab.

''These parties do not want the AAP to come to power. They want that the way they have looted Punjab for the last 70 years, that should continue. Their fear is if the AAP comes to power, their loot will be stopped permanently,'' he said.

He appealed to the people of Punjab to defeat these parties and save the state. He said the AAP will give an honest government to the state.

Hitting out at Channi, who has been targeting Kejriwal during his poll rallies, the Delhi chief minister said, ''Channi abuses me from morning till late evening. These days Channi is unable to sleep. When he closes his eyes, I come in his dreams like a 'bhoot' (ghost) and then he wakes up.'' ''Those who have looted Punjab till today, they are seeing me in their dreams and they are unable to sleep these days,'' he said.

On the issue of drugs, drones and explosives being pushed into the state from across the border, Kejriwal said corruption is behind many of these incidents.

''Drugs are being pushed in from across the border, drones and tiffin bombs are coming in from the border. Behind many of these incidents, there is corruption somewhere...,'' he said.

The inflow of drugs will stop when the AAP forms the government in Punjab, he added.

Attacking the Congress-led state government, Kejriwal said the common people felt unsafe during its tenure.

''A big question arises whether the Congress can secure Punjab. The common Punjabis are feeling unsafe. On the other hand, there have been many sacrilege incidents, a bomb blast occurred in Ludhiana and there was a lapse in the prime minister's security,'' he said.

The AAP leader, however, said there should be no politics over the security breach incident. ''But it is going on from both sides (Congress and BJP),'' he said.

The AAP never does politics over security matters, Kejriwal said.

Replying to charges that the number of liquor vends has increased in Delhi, Kejriwal said earlier there were 850 liquor vends and now the number is 550-600.

''But BJP is a machine of spreading lies,'' he said on BJP leaders alleging that the number of vends had increased in Delhi.

''In Delhi liquor sale at authorised vends is legally allowed, but in Gujarat where there is prohibition, liquor is freely flowing in that state. So, who is getting the money of the illegal sale,'' he asked.

To a question on Punjab Congress, he said, ''The entire Congress has become a circus. Channi's brother is fighting as an Independent. (Punjab Minister) Raja Warring is saying (Minister) Manpreet Badal is working against him... Can such party secure of Punjab.'' On Congress leaders alleging that AAP was BJP's ''B'' team, Kejriwal said they keep saying such baseless things whereas their own party was disintegrating.

When asked that opponents are saying if AAP comes to power, the government in Punjab will be remote controlled from Delhi, Kejriwal quipped, ''I know why you are asking this question because when Capt Amarinder Singh was the CM, he had to go to his Congress high command often, Channi and his cabinet often go to Delhi.'' ''But during past four months, Bhagwant Mann came to Delhi twice. Our party runs from Punjab, but their party operates from Delhi,'' he said.

Punjab votes on February 20.

