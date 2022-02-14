Left Menu

NC condemns ‘undue’ restrictions on movement of party president Farooq Abdullah

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-02-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 22:20 IST
The National Conference on Monday condemned the “undue” restrictions on the movement of party president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah and said such measures are at odds with basic individual fundamental rights.

Abdullah, who is also a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, was on Monday prevented from leaving his residence here in view of security concerns on the anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, prompting him to lodge a strong protest.

“NC rank and file has strongly condemned the undue restrictions on the movement of party president Qaid-e-Sani Jenab Dr Farooq Abdullah,” the party said in a statement issued here.

In a joint condemnation, National Conference general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, provincial presidents Nasir Aslam Wani and Rattan Lal Gupta, and other party leaders said the measure has undermined the dignity of democracy.

The party leaders said Abdullah is a national-level leader whose commitment towards democracy and secularism remains unchallenged.

The government is “hell-bent on brutally and blatantly silencing” every contrarian voice “by hook or by crook”, the statement quoted them as saying.

