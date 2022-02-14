Pb polls: Kejriwal and other AAP leaders hold poll campaigns

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the people of Punjab to vote his party to power in the February 20 state assembly polls.

He was campaigning in favour of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate in Phagwara.

Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal appealed to the people to form an ''honest'' AAP government for the bright future of the state.

Campaigning for AAP candidate Joginder Singh Mann, the party's national convenor said that every vote cast for Maan would go to the chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann.

While campaigning in assembly constituencies of Sham Chaurasi and Hoshiarpur, the Delhi chief minister cited poll surveys and said that his party will win 65 seats in the state.

''We have to form a strong and honest government in Punjab. Not only 65, but give us 80 seats. Every voter should cast their vote for 'Jharoo' (AAP's symbol broom) and also appeal to your relatives and friends to vote for Aam Aadmi Party candidates in their constituencies,'' he said.

While taking out a roadshow, Kejriwal assured the people of Hariana town in Hoshiarpur that a government hospital would be constructed there for better health facilities.

At Sahnewal in Ludhiana, AAP senior leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia campaigned in favour of party's candidate Hardeep Singh Mundian from the Sahnewal assembly constituency.

Sisodia appealed to the people to give the AAP a chance to form state government like the people of Delhi.

''We improved Delhi's government schools and provided employment opportunities to the youth. Now, it is the turn of Punjab. Give a chance to AAP's honest politics. We will build schools, hospitals and provide employment opportunities to the youth in Punjab,'' Sisodia said.

''The AAP government will work in Punjab and show how development is done,'' he said.

He targeted rival parties, accusing them of trying to buy votes with money and he asked voters not to be influenced by money. AAP's chief ministerial candidate and MP Bhagwant Mann campaigned in favour of party candidate Lalit Mohan Pathak from Nawanshahr assembly constituency.

Mann, while appealing to the people to vote for his party, said that their future and that of their children and Punjab will be decided on February 20.

''So this time, vote for the AAP to save the future of Punjab and your children without being misled by anyone,'' he said.

Mann accused the Congress and the Akali Dal of having looted the state for the past 50 years and also alleged that these two parties were hand-in-glove with each other.

''In the 2017 elections also, both the parties were united to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party. Now, the two are again joining hands,'' he further said.

''We have to understand their conspiracies and be careful. This time wipe out the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress by voting for the AAP,'' said Mann.

He asserted that the AAP is a party of the common people.

''Our candidates are people from ordinary families. They are aware of the plight of the common people. Even after winning, they will remain among you and will support you in your happiness and sorrow,'' Mann said.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha held a poll campaign in Amargarh in favour of party candidate Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra.

He asked THE people to come together to teach a lesson to those corrupt politicians who looted Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)