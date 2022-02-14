UK's Johnson says Russia still has time to step back from Ukraine crisis
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-02-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 22:28 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back and avoid what he termed "a disastrous mistake", as Russia masses troops on the border with Ukraine.
"We are on an edge of a precipice but there is still time for President Putin to step back," Johnson said in a post on social media. "We're urging everybody to engage in dialogue and for the Russian government to avoid what would be a disastrous mistake for Russia."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Putin
- Johnson
- British
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine
Biden should defend US border instead of 'obsessing' over Ukraine: Trump
Nothing indicates China's intention to get involved in Ukraine: Pentagon
Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO Max bag rights to Dakota Johnson's 'Am I OK?'
Future of PM Johnson is assured, Foreign Secretary Truss says