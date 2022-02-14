UK's Johnson says Russia still has time to step back from Ukraine crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back and avoid what he termed "a disastrous mistake", as Russia masses troops on the border with Ukraine.

"We are on an edge of a precipice but there is still time for President Putin to step back," Johnson said in a post on social media. "We're urging everybody to engage in dialogue and for the Russian government to avoid what would be a disastrous mistake for Russia."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)