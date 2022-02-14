Left Menu

Sherman, Seibert discuss efforts to urge Russia to de-escalate -U.S. State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 22:43 IST
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and ‍Bjoern Seibert, the chief of staff for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, discussed diplomatic efforts to urge Russia to de-escalate and choose diplomacy in a call on Monday about the situation in Ukraine, the State Department said.

Sherman and Seibert reiterated that further escalation would be met with massive, coordinated consequences and severe costs for Russia, the State Department said in a statement.

