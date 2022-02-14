Sherman, Seibert discuss efforts to urge Russia to de-escalate -U.S. State Dept

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and ‍Bjoern Seibert, the chief of staff for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, discussed diplomatic efforts to urge Russia to de-escalate and choose diplomacy in a call on Monday about the situation in Ukraine, the State Department said.

Sherman and Seibert reiterated that further escalation would be met with massive, coordinated consequences and severe costs for Russia, the State Department said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)