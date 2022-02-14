Union Minister slams KCR's comments on surgical strikes

The BJP on Monday hit back at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for seeking to know about the truth about India's 2019 surgical strikes in Pakistani territory, with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy asking if the neighbouring country's action of declaring a no-fly zone in its own air space for more than six months after the Balakot strike was not proof enough.

By asking proof of the surgical strikes, KCR, as Rao is also known, has now joined the bandwagon of the ''Tukde Tukde gang and urban naxals'' to cast aspersions on the armed forces, the Union Tourism Minster said.

Retaliating to a terror attack on February 14, 2019 by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir that left 40 CRPF personnel dead, Indian warplanes struck the biggest terrorist training camp of JeM deep inside Pakistan's Balakot days later.

''I strongly condemn the irresponsible statement of Telangana CM KCR against the Indian armed forces. The fact that this came on the eve of the anniversary of the Pulwama attack shows the insensitivity, irresponsibility, ignorance and that is unbecoming of a Chief Minister,'' Reddy tweeted.

He was responding to Rao on Sunday questioning the surgical strike by the Indian Air Force.

Lending support to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who demanded proof on the surgical strike, Rao said half of the country including himself wants to know the truth behind the targeted strike.

''Isn't the valour of Abhinandan Varthaman (IAF pilot) proof enough. Isn't Pakistan's own actions of declaring a no-fly zone in their own air space for more than 6 months after Balakot proof enough,'' Reddy asked.

If these are not enough, then KCR can seek proof from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the government is a democratic right, but insulting the nation's patriotic armed forces is not, Reddy said.

Observing that the Indian armed forces are fighting valiantly against enemies across the border on multiple fronts, he said Colonel B Santosh Babu, a Telugu ''bidda'' (son of Telugu soil), gave up his life last year to protect the country's citizens. Babu was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash with the Chinese Army in 2020.

''I request CM KCR to not insult those who attained sadgati in protecting our great country,'' he said.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar screened a video, at a press conference here, in which Rao purportedly said while the saffron party claimed that about 300 persons were eliminated in the surgical strike it was dismissed by noted terrorist Masood Azhar.

Kumar also screened the news video of a Pakistani official admitting to the surgical strikes.

He hit out at Rao for not believing in what the PM had said about surgical strikes and even the purported acceptance by a Pakistani official but what Masood Azhar says.

Recalling media reports on surgical strikes and the acceptance of the Pakistani official about the same, the Lok Sabha MP said it was shameful that Rao spoke in a manner insulting the valour of army personnel.

If Rao is a patriot, he should seek apology for his comments, he stated.

On KCR's allegations of corruption regarding Rafale jets' purchase, Kumar said the Supreme Court had dismissed petitions on the matter earlier and gave a clean chit.

Rao's comments amount to contempt of apex court orders, he alleged. He is ''reading the script from 10, Janpath'', Kumar claimed, apparently referring to Congress President Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, TRS leader and state minister T Srinivas Yadav alleged that BJP leaders speak about communal issues or Pakistan, ignoring people's problems. The ruling party is ready for a debate on the state government's performance, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)