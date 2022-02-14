Left Menu

Gujarat CLP gets new whip, spokespersons

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-02-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 23:17 IST
Gujarat CLP gets new whip, spokespersons
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Gujarat Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar has been reappointed the deputy leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP), while legislator CJ Chavda has been named the new whip in the Assembly, the opposition party announced on Monday.

Parmar will serve as the deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly in the BJP-ruled Gujarat, where polls are due in 2022-end.

These appointments and some others were approved by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, said an AICC release.

While legislator Lalit Vasoya has been made the new deputy Whip, senior MLAs Punja Vansh and Veerji Thummar have been made chief spokespersons of the CLP.

The Congress high command has also appointed six MLAs as CLP spokespersons - Ashvin Kotval, Gyasuddin Shaikh, Baldevji Thakor, Amrish Der, Naushad Solanki and Dr Kirit Patel - the release said.

While senior legislator Niranhan Patel has been made the treasurer of CLP, young MLA Anant Kumar Patel, a tribal, has been appointed chairman of the adivasi wing of the Gujarat Congress, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022