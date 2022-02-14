Gujarat CLP gets new whip, spokespersons

Senior Gujarat Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar has been reappointed the deputy leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP), while legislator CJ Chavda has been named the new whip in the Assembly, the opposition party announced on Monday.

Parmar will serve as the deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly in the BJP-ruled Gujarat, where polls are due in 2022-end.

These appointments and some others were approved by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, said an AICC release.

While legislator Lalit Vasoya has been made the new deputy Whip, senior MLAs Punja Vansh and Veerji Thummar have been made chief spokespersons of the CLP.

The Congress high command has also appointed six MLAs as CLP spokespersons - Ashvin Kotval, Gyasuddin Shaikh, Baldevji Thakor, Amrish Der, Naushad Solanki and Dr Kirit Patel - the release said.

While senior legislator Niranhan Patel has been made the treasurer of CLP, young MLA Anant Kumar Patel, a tribal, has been appointed chairman of the adivasi wing of the Gujarat Congress, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)