Missing Maha cop found after 12 days, admitted in hospital

An inspector of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) posted here in Jalna, who had been missing since February 2, has been found in Khandala in Satara district, police said on Monday.

The inspector, Sangram Tate (40), was traced on Sunday and later admitted in a hospital in Karad town of Satara district as he is suffering from a mental disorder, they said.

Some people spotted the ACB officer roaming aimlessly in Khandala in poor condition and informed the local police.

“Tate has been admitted to a local hospital and his family members have been informed about the development,'' said an official.

Sources said a few days before Tate disappeared, he was promoted to the rank of an inspector and transferred to the Konkan division of the ACB.

On February 2, the ACB officer, who originally hails from Marul village in Satara district, left his house in Yashwant Nagar in Jalna district and did not return, the police had said earlier.

His wife later lodged a police complaint after which a search was launched for him.

The sources said it was not yet known under what circumstances Tate disappeared.

