Biden, Johnson reaffirm support for Ukraine's sovereignty -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 02:12 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday reviewed diplomatic efforts around Ukraine and reaffirmed their support for its sovereignty amid Russia's buildup of more than 100,000 troops near its border, the White House said.
Biden and Johnson, during a call, also discussed efforts to reinforce the defensive posture on NATO's eastern flank and the readiness among their allies and partners to impose severe consequences on Russia should it choose further military escalation, the Whites House said in a statement.
