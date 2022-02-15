Left Menu

Congress giving communal colour to Punjab polls, complains BJP to EC

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday led a delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to call on the Chief Election Commissioner in the national capital on Monday to complaint against the Congress after its leader claimed that a "Hindu can never become Chief Minister of Punjab.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 09:53 IST
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday led a delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Chief Election Commissioner in the national capital on Monday to complain against the Congress after one of its leaders claimed that a "Hindu can never become Chief Minister of Punjab. Naqvi said that a Congress leader recently said that a "Hindu can never become Chief Minister of Punjab".

The Minister stated that the statement of the Congress leader amounted to giving communal colour to the Punjab elections. "Recently, a Congress leader said that a Hindu can never become CM of Punjab. It's an attempt to give a communal colour to the elections. We have filed a complaint in this regard," he said. He also alleged that in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samajwadi Party and Congress are trying not to let Muslim women vote.

"In Uttar Pradesh, SP, BSP and Congress are trying not to let Muslim women vote. Women are being asked to go to booths in burkha and insist on voting without showing identity," said Naqvi. The Union Minister further said that they have briefed EC on this matter and have urged to take steps to stop fake voting.

The polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

