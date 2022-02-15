Left Menu

Many CPI(M) leaders & workers killed in Tripura in last 4 years: Manik Sarkar

The things will not move on in the way they BJP-IPFT think, Sarkar said while speaking to reporters at Kamalpur in South Tripura district on Monday.However, the ruling dispensation strongly denied the allegations of political murders in Tripura after 2018 Assembly elections. This was for the first time, no political murder took place after 2018 Assembly elections.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 15-02-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 11:23 IST
Many CPI(M) leaders & workers killed in Tripura in last 4 years: Manik Sarkar
Manik Sarkar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly Manik Sarkar has alleged that many CPI(M) leaders and workers have been murdered in the state in the past four years of the BJP-IPFT rule.

''As many as 24 CPI(M) leaders and workers were murdered in the past four years and justice has not been done to any. The things will not move on in the way they (BJP-IPFT) think'', Sarkar said while speaking to reporters at Kamalpur in the South Tripura district on Monday.

However, the ruling dispensation strongly denied the allegations of political murders in Tripura after the 2018 Assembly elections. ''This was for the first time, no political murder took place after 2018 Assembly elections. Earlier, we used to witness heavy post-poll violence'', said BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee.

Sharply criticizing the BJP-IPFT government, the former chief minister said an-one sided rule is installed in the state. "People voices are being throttled. Elections are not taking place in a free and fair manner...,'' he said.

Sarkar said the people, who had been befooled prior to the 2018 Assembly elections have started realizing that they have made a big mistake.

"The BJP MLAs, who had deserted the party and joined the Congress have been openly criticizing the BJP led government. Now, they are repenting for joining the saffron party with folding hands", he said in an indirect reference to Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha quitting the saffron party and joining the Congress.

''A new storm is hovering in the state. Now, the time has come for an eyeball to eyeball protest to the wrongdoings of the government'', he said.

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022