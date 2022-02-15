Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress

Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday resigned from the Congress, ending his 46-year-long association with the grand old party.

Kumar sent his resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi this morning, saying he can best serve national causes outside the party fold.

The resignation comes close on the heels of another party leader R P N Singh quitting the Congress.

