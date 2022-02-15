BJP MLAs raise slogans in Rajasthan Assembly, demand probe in REET paper leak case

Left Menu

Opposition BJP MLAs on Tuesday created uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly demanding a CBI inquiry into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers REET-2021 paper leak case.As soon as the House proceedings began at 11 am, BJP MLAs raised slogans in support of their demand.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-02-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 12:39 IST
Opposition BJP MLAs on Tuesday created uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly demanding a CBI inquiry into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET)-2021 paper leak case.

As soon as the House proceedings began at 11 am, BJP MLAs raised slogans in support of their demand. Speaker C P Joshi asked them not to disrupt the Question Hour. As the protest continued, the Speaker warned them of strict action.

“You are making records of breaking parliamentary traditions. When you will come to power, you will have a problem. Understand the importance of the Question Hour and do not disturb it. I will have to take strict action if you compel me,” the speaker said. However, the BJP MLAs continued shouting slogans. Amid the din, the Question Hour continued. The opposition BJP has been demanding a CBI inquiry in the paper leak case. Ever since the Budget Session began on Wednesday last week, the opposition has been creating uproar over the demand. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal has already made it clear that the state government has no intention to hand over the case to the CBI.

The Special Operation Group of the Rajasthan Police is investigating the paper leak case. REET-2021 was held in September last year. The state government cancelled the level two exam of the REET following the paper leak.

