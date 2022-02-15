French presidential candidate Zemmour spoke to Donald Trump - Zemmour team
French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour spoke with former U.S President Donald Trump late on Monday, Stanislas Rigault from Zemmour's campaign team said, confirming an earlier French media report.
"This phone call shows that Zemmour is not only credible regarding international affairs, but also that he has the stature of a President of the Republic," Rigault said on Tuesday on his Twitter account.
