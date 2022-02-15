Left Menu

Manipur polls: BJP govt's policies benefit big industrialists, says Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government's central policies benefit big industrialists, whereas the poor and middle class are left to their fate.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 13:51 IST
Manipur polls: BJP govt's policies benefit big industrialists, says Priyanka
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government's central policies benefit big industrialists, whereas the poor and middle class are left to their fate. In a virtual address for the Manipur Assembly elections, the Congress leader said, "The BJP government's central policies benefit 2-3 big industrialists, whereas poor and middle class are left to their fate. Once MSMEs are strengthened in Manipur, we'll create big employment opportunities."

Responding to a question about water not being released from a water body in the Chief Minister's constituency, Vadra took a potshot at the ruling BJP and said that Congress, if voted to power, will focus on people's demands. She promised to focus on resolving the problems of locals, saying that the Congress is the best choice for Manipur.

"Time to create jobs in Manipur. We will create a Manipur regiment and hold examinations locally," she said. She reiterated that Congress' focus is development and women empowerment

"The politics of the past five years has hurt you. The Congress party and the progressive alliance are coming up with initiatives for development," said Vadra. She further added that free healthcare, unemployment allowance and protecting civil liberties of all sections of Manipuri society are on the agenda of the party.

The elections in Manipur will be held on February 28 and March 5. Votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022