Omprakash Rajbhar claims he was attacked at Yogi's behest, seeks security from EC

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar said that he was attacked at the behest of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the filing of nomination papers of the party candidate Arvind Rajbhar from Varanasi's Shivpur constituency on Monday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-02-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 13:56 IST
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar said that he was attacked at the behest of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the filing of nomination papers of the party candidate Arvind Rajbhar from Varanasi's Shivpur constituency on Monday. Accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of Uttar Pradesh of the attack, Rajbhar said while addressing a press conference in Lucknow today, "Goons of the BJP and Yogi were sent there in black coats."

Following the incident, Rajbhar demanded the Election Commission of India to provide security to him and the party candidate Arvind Rajbhar. "I was attacked yesterday during filing the nomination papers of the party candidate Arvind Rajbhar from Varanasi's Shivpur Assembly seat. Yogi ji (Adityanath) wants to get me killed. I demand the Election Commission of India to provide security to me and Arvind Rajbhar," the SBSP chief said. (ANI)

