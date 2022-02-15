Left Menu

UK's Truss: I don't care about insults from Russia's Lavrov

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 14:20 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday she would carry on making the same point to Russia about its aggressive behaviour regardless of any insults its ministers throw at her.

Following hours of meetings in Moscow last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a joint news conference with Truss that their meeting had felt like a conversation between mute and deaf people.

"We are concerned about a government that is expansionist in its intent, that seeks to undermine the democracies on its border and we are going to call it out. Frankly I don't care what insults are levied at me by Sergei Lavrov, I will carry on making the same point," Truss told ITV.

