UK's Truss: I don't care about insults from Russia's Lavrov

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday she would carry on making the same point to Russia about its aggressive behaviour regardless of any insults its ministers throw at her.

Following hours of meetings in Moscow last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a joint news conference with Truss that their meeting had felt like a conversation between mute and deaf people.

"We are concerned about a government that is expansionist in its intent, that seeks to undermine the democracies on its border and we are going to call it out. Frankly I don't care what insults are levied at me by Sergei Lavrov, I will carry on making the same point," Truss told ITV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)