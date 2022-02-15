Dhariwal slams BJP MLAs for creating uproar in Rajasthan Assembly

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Tuesday dubbed the RSS as a ''defamed organisation'', and attacked BJP MLAs for creating uproar in the assembly, saying they want to ''defame'' others as they were members of that outfit.

BJP MLAs have been protesting in the state assembly in support of their demand for a CBI inquiry into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak case.

“They are demanding a CBI inquiry into REET paper leak as the agency is under the central government and if an inquiry is ordered, then the CBI will seal offices and recruitment process will stop. Their intention is to stop the recruitment process in the state,” Dhariwal said in the House.

“They all are 'chelas' (followers) of Nimbaram. They are deep in corruption. The world knows about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)…All of them who are sitting here are associated with it. They are the members of a 'defamed' organisation and, therefore, they want to defame others,” Dhariwal said.

Nimbaram is a state RSS leader who was booked in a case of corruption by anti-corruption bureau of the Rajasthan Police in August last year. As soon as the minister started speaking, the opposition BJP members boycotted the House proceedings.

The BJP members were not present in the House when the minister made these remarks during the Zero Hour. Dhariwal said the opposition has not raised any doubt on the investigation being conducted by the Special Operation Group of Rajasthan Police and want a CBI inquiry just to get the investigation in their hands.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria reiterated the demand for a CBI inquiry.

The Speaker said when a debate on the issue was held on Monday, there was no point in repeating the issue in the House again. He asked Kataria to wait for the reply of the chief minister to the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's speech.

Not satisfied with the Speaker's point, the opposition boycotted the House. When the BJP MLAs were leaving the House, Dhariwal intervened and clarified the government's stand on not referring the case to the CBI.

Earlier during the Question Hour, Speaker CP Joshi warned the opposition of strict action if they continued to disrupt the proceedings.

As soon as the House began at 11 am, the BJP MLAs started creating uproar, raising slogans in support of their demand. The Speaker asked them not to disrupt the Question Hour. As the protest continued, the Speaker warned them of strict action.

“You are making records of breaking parliamentary traditions. When you will come to power, you will have problems. Understand the importance of the Question Hour and do not disturb it. I will have to take strict action if you compel me,” the speaker said.

However, the BJP MLAs continued shouting slogans.

Amid the din, the Question Hour continued.

Ever since the Budget Session began on Wednesday last week, the opposition has been creating uproar over the demand.

A debate was held in the House on Monday but the deadlock is continuing.

Dhariwal has already made it clear that the state government has no intention to hand over the case to CBI.

The Special Operation Group of the Rajasthan Police is investigating the paper leak case. REET-2021 was held in September last year. The state government has cancelled level two exam of the REET following the paper leak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)