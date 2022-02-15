Left Menu

Sikh bodies, others write to PM Modi in praise of Veer Baal Diwas announcement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 15:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received thousands of letters from Sikh bodies and others who have praised his government's decision to observe December 26 as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to commemorate the martyrdom of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh's sons, official sources said on Tuesday.

People have called it a ''proud'' moment for those having faith in Sikhism the world over and expressed gratefulness to the prime minister, the sources said.

They noted that many Sikh community leaders had lauded the announcement made by Modi last month on the birth anniversary of the last Sikh guru.

''This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice,” Modi had said.

''Veer Baal Diwas will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma,'' he had said, referring to their killing by Mughals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

