Cong-GFP alliance will get majority in Goa, BJP will be reduced to single digit: Chodankar

The Congress on Tuesday claimed its alliance with the Goa Forward Party GFP would get a majority in the 40-member Goa Assembly, while the BJP would secure than 10 seats in the state.Goa witnessed 78.94 per cent voter turnout during polling on Monday.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-02-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 15:53 IST
The Congress on Tuesday claimed its alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) would get a majority in the 40-member Goa Assembly, while the BJP would secure than 10 seats in the state.

Goa witnessed 78.94 per cent voter turnout during polling on Monday. The counting of votes is scheduled on March 10.

Addressing a press conference, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said people came out in large numbers to vote ''against the BJP''.

“The Congress-GFP alliance will comfortably surpass the majority figure of 21 seats in the House, while the BJP will be restricted to less than 10 seats,” he claimed.

On Tuesday, the Congress held a meeting with all its candidates in the state capital Panaji to review the polling percentage in their respective constituencies. Congress Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and GFP chief Vijai Sardesai were present during the meeting.

Senior Congress leader and former Goa CM Digambar Kamat expressed confidence that his party will get the maximum votes.

“We cannot forget the hectic efforts made by the party workers during the election. The entire credit goes to them,” he said.

After the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats. But, the BJP, which had bagged 13 seats, was quick to stitch up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

