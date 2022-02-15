Left Menu

Russia's parliament asks Putin to recognise breakaway east Ukrainian regions

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2022 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's State Duma lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to appeal to President Vladimir Putin to recognise two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, the speaker of the house said.

Recognition of the two regions could kill off the existing Minsk peace process for east Ukraine to which Russia has said it is committed.

