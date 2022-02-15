Russia's parliament asks Putin to recognise breakaway east Ukrainian regions
Russia's State Duma lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to appeal to President Vladimir Putin to recognise two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, the speaker of the house said.
Recognition of the two regions could kill off the existing Minsk peace process for east Ukraine to which Russia has said it is committed.
