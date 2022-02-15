Left Menu

UP Polls: Asaduddin Owaisi is 'descendent of Lord Ram', says BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Lok Sabha MP from Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh called All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi "a descendent of Lord Ram."

15-02-2022
BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Lok Sabha MP from Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh called All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi "a descendent of Lord Ram." "Owaisi is an old friend of mine. As far as I know, he was 'Kshatriya' (Hindu) earlier. He is a descendent of Lord Ram, not the one belonging to Iran," said Singh.

Singh made the following comments on Monday while campaigning for his son and BJP candidate from Gonda, Prateek Bhushan Singh. Slamming Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for not knitting an alliance with AIMIM, Singh said "Akhilesh and Owaisi are fighting to acquire the leadership of Muslim community."

"Akhilesh is a cheater. He betrayed his father and his uncle. It is his job to cheat. He betrayed Swami Prasad Maurya too. Maurya went into SP with a promise of 20-30 seats, he got nothing," Singh added. Swami Prasad Maurya was a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. Weeks ahead of the polls, he resigned from BJP and joined SP.

SP has fielded Maurya from the Fazilnagar assembly constituency of the Kushinagar district. Two phases of polls in Uttar Pradesh have concluded, while the state still has another five phases of polling to go.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

