Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate workshop on parliamentary procedures for Bihar legislators on Thursday

On the occasion of Bihar Legislative Assembly foundation day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday will inaugurate an orientation programme organized for members of the state assembly and legislative council to improve their knowledge of parliamentary procedures. According to an official note, the objective of the Orientation Programme is to familiarize the Members with the working of the Legislature and to promote profound knowledge and appreciation of the Legislature's constitutional role, and its position as the supreme representative institution.

"The Programme will also emphasize on acquainting the Members with the operational mechanisms, parliamentary traditions, conventions, and etiquette. The Members will be sensitized on several subjects including 'How to be an Effective Legislator, Privileges of Legislatures, Parliamentary Customs, Conventions and Etiquette, Legislative-Process, Budgetary Process," stated the official release. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha, Leader of Opposition of Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and several other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion.

The Orientation Programme will be organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat, in coordination with the Bihar Legislative Assembly Secretariat for the Members of both Bihar Legislative Assembly and Bihar Legislative Council. A total of 318 Members of the Bihar Legislature will be attending the Orientation Programme at the Central Hall of Bihar Legislature on February 17.

On this occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker will also launch Bihar Vidhan Sabha Digital TV and Bihar Vidhan Sabha Patrika. (ANI)

