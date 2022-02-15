Macron to assess Mali situation later this week - government spokesman

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with ministers on Wednesday evening to discuss further steps regarding the country's military presence in Mali, said French government spokesman Gabriel Attal. He added that announcements about the future strategy will be made "shortly after the meeting", without giving further details.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Monday said conditions were no longer in place to continue the fight against Islamist militants in Mali and President Emmanuel Macron has asked to re-organise French troops in the region. Germany on Tuesday also said it saw no reason to keep its troops in Mali if the country delays presidential and legislative elections by four to five years.

