UK PM Johnson: We see some diplomatic opening with Russia, but intelligence still worrying

Britain sees signs of a diplomatic opening with Russia over Ukraine, but the latest intelligence is still not encouraging, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"Going into today clearly there are signs of a diplomatic opening, there always has been an opportunity to talk, there are grounds for a conversation about Ukraine, with Ukraine - And that's good. We are seeing Russian openness to conversations," Johnson told reporters.

"On the other hand, the intelligence that we're seeing today is still not encouraging."

