Understand 'hidden powers' behind Modi, Kejriwal: Rahul Gandhi to voters in Punjab

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that there are ''hidden powers'' that are at work behind them and asked the voters in Punjab to judge the leaders by their actions.

Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress leader claimed those seeking one chance to form the government will ''destroy Punjab'' and the state ''will burn''.

Addressing elections rallies at Rajpura, about 30 km from here, and later at Mansa for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls, Gandhi also targeted former chief minister Amarinder Singh who, the Congress leader said, was removed by the party last year for hobnobbing with the BJP.

He urged party workers to ensure that the Congress comes to power with a majority and wins 70-80 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Gandhi again cautioned people against going for any ''experiment'' in Punjab polls, saying only his party was capable of maintaining peace in the border state and providing a stable government.

''The most important thing for Punjab is its peace. This is not a laboratory, not a chemistry lab or any such place where experiments can be done.

''Punjab is a border and sensitive state and only the Congress party understands Punjab and can maintain peace in the state..we know if peace is gone then there will be nothing left,'' he said.

''Those who are making promises to you, saying 'ek baar mauka do', they will destroy Punjab. Punjab will burn, remember my words,'' he said attacking AAP.

Gandhi said he has been in politics since 2004 and, if any new person comes, that individual says ''look he is Modi, Kejriwal, Gandhi, and that new person only sees a face''.

''But one who has some experience says there is a face but which force or power is behind it. I am standing here, you ask the question which power is behind him,'' he said.

''Modi is standing, don't look at his face, but you ask which all hidden powers are behind him and then look at their actions, then you will understand politics,'' he said.

''...And remember behind a leader there are powers, recognise which power is behind Modi, Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi Don't look at faces, understand this,'' he said. The Congress leader criticised Modi for demonetisation and the farm laws. ''Is the power of the poor is behind Modi. No, the poor are suffering. Modi then brought three black bills for destroying the lives of farmers. He is not a single person, there are hidden forces behind him.

''Farmers were protesting for a year and there cannot be the power of farmers backing him. Otherwise, 700 farmers would not have died,'' he said.

He then told the gathering ''look which force is behind Modi''.

''Who was trying to snatch what the farmers have? The country's biggest three-four billionaires wanted to snatch. They say there is a lot of money with farmers, fields and government warehouses and we want it,'' said Gandhi.

He also attacked the AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal.

''Then Kejriwal comes, think which forces are hidden behind him, when you understand this and by closing your eyes which force was behind Kejriwal, you will understand Punjab politics,'' he said.

Gandhi also referred to Kejriwal's apology earlier to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a defamation case and said he (Gandhi) too was facing 20 cases including defamation and civil suits, ''but have I apologised before anyone''.

After a reply from the gathering, Gandhi said, ''These are the same powers which got farm laws implemented, did demonetisation, GST.. Modi is not an individual, behind him there is power''.

He then said Modi did not lower petrol and diesel prices, but Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi did.

''Had there been the same power behind Channi, he would never have been able to lower these prices. But your power is behind our the chief minister and he did it. This is the fight,'' said Gandhi.

He said AAP is touting the Delhi Model of governance, like BJP earlier showcased the Gujarat Model.

''Now both are seeking one chance from the people of Punjab, but the people will bring back Congress,''' he said Gandhi said AAP leaders ''may be seen at the houses of terrorists, but you will never find a Congress leader visiting their house''.

Praising Channi, he said the chief minister warmly meets people and hugs them, but he had never seen Amarinder Singh doing so.

''Have you ever seen Amarinder Singh hugging a poor man, I have never seen him doing so. And the day I realised that Amarinder Singh and BJP have relations, that day Congress party removed him,'' he said.

Gandhi said unlike Amarinder Singh, Channi took a series of steps to provide relief to common consumers by lowering power tariff and waiving outstanding arrears.

''Amarinder did not do these works, which Channi did in two minutes,'' he said. The Congress leader said the SAD and the BJP had mocked him when he had raised the issue of drug problem in Punjab.

Gandhi also said the BJP had made light of it when he had cautioned how adversely COVID-19 would impact India.

