NATO warns Moscow against recognising breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine

Not only that, it will also be a violation of the Minsk agreements, so it will make it even harder to find a political solution based on the Minsk agreements", he added. Russia's lower house of parliament had voted on Tuesday to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognise two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, the house speaker said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-02-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 18:22 IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Image Credit: ANI
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Moscow on Tuesday against recognizing the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in eastern Ukraine. "If that happens, that will be a blatant violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty once again, because there is no doubt that Donetsk and Luhansk are part of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders," Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels. "So such a recognition would be a violation of international law and territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. Not only that, it will also be a violation of the Minsk agreements, so it will make it even harder to find a political solution based on the Minsk agreements", he added.

Russia's lower house of parliament had voted on Tuesday to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognize two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, the house speaker said.

