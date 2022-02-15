Central agencies troubling Shiv Sena leaders: Sanjay Raut

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre is troubling Shiv Sena leaders using central agencies. Briefing mediapersons here, Raut said, "Central agencies are troubling our party leaders. Pressure is being created on our leaders using these agencies. Some BJP leaders are saying that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will fall on March 10. All these rumours started after I wrote to Venkaiah Naidu."

"The Thackeray family is being accused of building 19 bungalows in Alibaug. I will take all journalists to these bungalows for a picnic. If the bungalows are not found there, then those (BJP) leveling allegations should be shown their place," stated the Shiv Sena MP. He further demanded BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's arrest alleging that he is involved in the PMC bank fraud.

"BJP's Kirit Somaiya and his son should be arrested in connection with the PMC bank fraud case. To whom does Nikon Infra Construction company belong? PMC case accused Rakesh Wadhwan and Somaiya's son are partners in this company," alleged Raut. Earlier Sanjay Rauthad had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government is trying to "run a parallel government through Governors" across the country.

On February 3, Enforcement Directorate had carried out searches at the residence of Sujit Patkar, who is a partner in a firm of Raut's daughters Purvashi and Vidhita, in a Rs 1034 crore land scam case. (ANI)

