Left Menu

JK LG says India proud of armed forces; prays for sense to those questioning surgical strike

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said India is proud of its armed forces and prayed for good sense to those questioning the surgical strike on terror camps in Pakistan in the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-02-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 19:44 IST
JK LG says India proud of armed forces; prays for sense to those questioning surgical strike
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said India is proud of its armed forces and prayed for ''good sense'' to those questioning the surgical strike on terror camps in Pakistan in the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. ''There is no doubt about the bravery of the armed forces and they are enjoying respect for their work which they have done over 70-75 years. The whole country is proud of them,'' the LG told reporters on the sidelines of a function here. He was responding to a question about media reports that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said he would like to know the truth about the surgical strike. ''God should give good sense to such people so that they have good opinions about the country and the Army,'' Sinha said. On protests and filing of objections by associate members over a draft proposal of the Delimitation Commission that was set up to redraw the assembly seats of the Union Territory, he said India is a democratic country where everyone is free to speak. ''The Election Commission is a constitutional body and the Delimitation Commission works in accordance with the delimitation act enacted by Parliament. We have a democracy and a Constitution which gives everyone the freedom to speak,'' he said. Sinha said that if the associate members have any objection, they should file it before the commission. The report will be out in public domain and if an ordinary person feels that there is a mistake, he should also raise his objection, the LG said. ''This is the beauty of our democracy,'' he said. Earlier, Sinha said his administration's aim is to make the Jammu and Kashmir Power Department self-sustaining and to reduce power theft which is ''proving to be cancer for this sector''. ''I appeal to the people to help the administration control theft, reduce wasteful consumption, cut down losses and report offenders to authorities,'' he said. The LG said the government is planning to invest Rs 12,000 crore for capacity augmentation, upgrading transmission and distribution systems to remove all supply constraints, strengthen electrification assets and deliver electricity through underground wires in Jammu and Srinagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India
2
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022