Deve Gowda dials KCR, announces support to 'fight against BJP's polarization politics'
Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal Secular president H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday telephoned Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and extended support to the latters fight against the alleged polarization politics of BJP.Rao told Gowda he would visit Bengaluru and meet him on the issue, a CMO release said.Rao Saab, you are fighting very well.
Rao told Gowda he would visit Bengaluru and meet him on the issue, a CMO release said.
''Rao Saab, you are fighting very well. Every one should fight against the communal elements. To protect our country’s secularism, culture and its diverse culture we will be with you and support you. Continue your fight and our total support will be there for you,'' the release quoted Gowda as saying.
Rao, who has been critical of the BJP and its-led Central government on a number of issues, on Sunday said he will soon have meetings with his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts, Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee, respectively, as part of the efforts to unite various political parties against the saffron party and the NDA Government.
He had said he may go to Mumbai anytime soon to meet Thackeray while the West Bengal CM is expected to meet him here.
Holding that the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government should be dumped for its alleged anti-people policies, Rao had said he would play a major role in uniting anti-BJP political parties.
