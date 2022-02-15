Left Menu

Scholz welcomes Russian withdrawal of some troops from near Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the pull back of some Russian troops from near Ukraine on Tuesday, adding that diplomatic options to avoid war had not been exhausted. "The diplomatic possibilities are far from being exhausted," Scholz said at a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

15-02-2022
  • Russia

"The diplomatic possibilities are far from being exhausted," Scholz said at a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. "That we hear now some troops have withdrawn is a good sign, we hope more will follow," he said.

"It should be possible to find a solution. No matter how difficult and serious the situation seems to be, I refuse to say it is hopeless," he said.

