Central agencies being misused to topple Maha govt: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged the BJP is using Central agencies to topple Maharashtra government by targeting the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders and their family members.

Briefing media at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai's Dadar area, Raut said the Aghadi, comprising Sena, NCP and Congress, won't bow before such pressure tactics.

Raut claimed false charges are being levelled against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family.

The Sena MP claimed some BJP leaders contacted him last month to shift allegiance and warned he would have to pay a price for not doing so.

“Around 20 days back, some senior people of the BJP met me and asked me shift allegiance. We want to topple this government anyhow. We will either get President's Rule imposed or we will break a group of MLAs and form the government,” Raut claimed, adding that he declined to do so.

He also claimed the Central agencies will “fix” him if he did not budge.

Raut alleged the BJP leaders referred to the raids involving people close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's relatives. Soon after this, Enforcement Directorate (ED) started targeting people close to him in a “very bad manner”, Raut added.

“Central agencies are being used to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, but if you think we will budge, that is not possible. We have learnt this from late Balasaheb Thackeray,” he claimed.

These agencies are targeting family members of the MVA leaders to defame them, Raut claimed.

He claimed the ED was also interrogating people who were involved in his daughter's wedding, be it the florist, decorator, the beautician and even his tailor.

“The day I was targeted and my closed ones raided, I called up (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah that night. I told him that I respect you…you are a big leader and home minister of the country, but whatever is happening is not right. If you have any animosity with me then target me, torture me, why are they (Central agencies) targeting my friends and relatives,'' he said.

Raut asserted that he will not budge. “In 2024, there will be a change in the country and then where will those threatening others be? I will only say that.” There is a conspiracy afoot to topple governments in Maharashtra, West Bengal and Jharkhand, he claimed. “Either surrender, bend your knee or we will topple the government. We get these threats,” he added.

During his hour-long media briefing, Raut invoked the “Marathi manoos vs outsiders” pitch his party often uses.

Raut's target was BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya, who has been attacking the MVA government, particularly the Shiv Sena and the NCP leaders. Somaiya had also levelled charges of benami property against Thackerays. One of them was about benami property in Alibaug.

Raut dared Somaiya to prove the charges and said an outing could be arranged to the benami properties in Alibaug to check the facts.

Attacking Somaiya using certain derogatory words, Raut alleged that Neil Somaiya, son of Kirit Somaiya, had links Rakesh Wadhwan, an accused in the PMC bank fraud.

Raut said he will submit all the papers in this connection to Chief minister Thackeray for appropriate action. Raut also demanded the arrest of Somaiya father-son in the PMC case.

Responding to the charge, Kirit Somaiya said, “In 2017 Raut, and Saamana (Marathi daily and Sena mouthpiece) had tried to defame his wife Medha Somaiya in a similar manner by naming a building construction company.

“Now he has named my son Neil Somaiya. The MVA government leaders have so far filed 10 cases against me and three more are on the way,” he said.

Raut claimed that assets of one S Nawar from Haryana rose to Rs 7,000 crore during BJP's five-year rule in Maharashtra from 2014 to 2019. “Of this amount, Rs 3,500 crore went from Maharashtra. The biggest scam in Maharashtra took place in Maha-IT and it is a Rs 25,000 crore scam,” he claimed.

Raut said he will submit documents in this regard to Economic Offences Wing and ED.

He also claimed that several builders in Mumbai were asked to cough up a huge amount in the name of ED.

Referring to Raut's allegations, BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis said he will respond at an appropriate time. Without naming former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungatiwar of BJP, Raut alleged that his daughter's wedding in Mumbai had a forest setting and to get the feel of the forest, a carpet worth Rs 9.5 crore was laid. “Did the ED not see it?” Raut asked.

Mungantiwar rubbished Raut’s claim. “This (accusation) does not behoove people holding an important charge. Sanjay Raut has an illusion that he is the mastermind of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, that he is a Chanakya,” the former forest minister said.

Ahead of Raut’s media briefing, a large number of Sena workers gathered outside the Sena Bhavan. The party had also put LCD screens outside the building for them to view the event live.

Raut said before the press conference, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and other MVA leaders had a telephonic conversation with him to extend their support.

Sena leaders Diwakar Raote, MPs Vinayak Raut, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, and Rahul Shewale, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and state minister Uday Samant were present.

