Sant Ravidas dedicated his life to eliminating casteism, untouchability: PM Modi

Ahead of Sant Ravidas' birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the mystic poet, saying he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability.

Modi said his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in every step and scheme.

The prime minister also said that on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti on Wednesday, he will pray for people's welfare at the 'Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir' in Karol Bagh here at 9 am.

''Tomorrow is the birth anniversary of the great saint Guru Ravidas ji. The way he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability from society, even today he is inspiring all of us,'' he tweeted.

''On this occasion, I am reminded of some things about the holy place of Sant Ravidas ji. In 2016 and 2019, I had the privilege of paying obeisance there and having 'langar'. As an MP, I had decided that no shortcoming would be allowed in the development work of this pilgrimage site,'' the prime minister said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

He has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Varanasi.

Modi said he feels proud to state that his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in all its steps and schemes. Not only this, the construction work in his memory in Varanasi is progressing with full grandeur, the prime minister said.

