Left Menu

Ukraine says it and NATO should determine membership

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 21:27 IST
Ukraine says it and NATO should determine membership

Only Ukraine and NATO should determine Kyiv's bid to join the alliance, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after meeting his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"No one but Ukraine and NATO members should have a say in the discussions about Ukraine's future NATO membership," Kuleba said.

The meeting with Di Maio came hours after Russia said it was withdrawing some of its troops deployed near Ukraine and as Russia's parliament asked President Vladimir Putin to recognise two territories held by pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine's east.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
4
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022