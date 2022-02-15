Left Menu

Assam Cong files police complaint against Himanta for 'father-son' remark against Rahul Gandhi

Assam Police nowadays do not take responsibility for anyone except the RSS and the BJP, Congress Senior Spokesperson Manjit Mahanta said in the statement.Complaints are being filed by Congress leaders across several states against the Assam Chief Minister for the controversial remark. Several opposition leaders, including chief ministers, also criticised Sarma for it.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-02-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 21:32 IST
Assam Cong files police complaint against Himanta for 'father-son' remark against Rahul Gandhi
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam unit of the Congress on Tuesday filed a police complaint against state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for asking party leader Rahul Gandhi whether the BJP ever told him to prove he was Rajiv Gandhi's son.

The party claimed that the BJP leader's statement is against the Indian civilisation and culture.

Assam Congress spokespersons Basanta Kumar Sarma and Bhabani Kalita filed the complaint at Hatigaon police station in Guwahati and urged the officers to register an FIR against the chief minister.

A senior police official said they have received the complaint.

At a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand on February 11, Sarma attacked Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of the anti-Covid vaccines.

He asked whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the ''son of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi''.

The Assam Congress in a statement also claimed that another complaint that they wanted to file at Dispur police station was not accepted by its in-charge who did not assign any reason.

''This shows what is happening in the state and the CM is using the police as his personal force. Assam Police nowadays do not take responsibility for anyone except the RSS and the BJP,'' Congress Senior Spokesperson Manjit Mahanta said in the statement.

Complaints are being filed by Congress leaders across several states against the Assam Chief Minister for the controversial remark. Several opposition leaders, including chief ministers, also criticised Sarma for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
4
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022