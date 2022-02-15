Left Menu

U.S. lays out drugs, weapons charges against ex-Honduran president in extradition request- document

Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 15-02-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 21:44 IST
  • Honduras

The United States is seeking to extradite former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on charges relating to weapons and a drug-trafficking scheme between 2004 and 2022, according to a U.S. embassy document seen by Reuters.

The embassy said in the document that Hernandez, who earlier on Tuesday said that he will cooperate with police, was part of a scheme that trafficked from Honduras 500,000 kilograms of cocaine received from Venezuela and Colombia to the United States.

