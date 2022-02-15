U.S. lays out drugs, weapons charges against ex-Honduran president in extradition request- document
Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 15-02-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 21:44 IST
- Country:
- Honduras
The United States is seeking to extradite former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on charges relating to weapons and a drug-trafficking scheme between 2004 and 2022, according to a U.S. embassy document seen by Reuters.
The embassy said in the document that Hernandez, who earlier on Tuesday said that he will cooperate with police, was part of a scheme that trafficked from Honduras 500,000 kilograms of cocaine received from Venezuela and Colombia to the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- United States
- The United States
- Juan
- Honduran
- Hernandez
- Honduras
- Colombia
- Venezuela
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. declassifies blacklisting of former Honduras leader Hernandez
Honduran president tests positive for COVID
U.S. declassifies inclusion of former Honduras leader Hernandez on U.S. corruption list
U.S. declassifies inclusion of Honduras' Hernandez on U.S. corruption list
Ex-Honduran leader placed on US list of corrupt officials