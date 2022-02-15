Left Menu

UK's Johnson urges stronger coordination with EU on Russia

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 22:32 IST
UK's Johnson urges stronger coordination with EU on Russia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain and the European Union should do more to strengthen coordinated measures to punish Russia if it breaches Ukraine's sovereignty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday. "The pair discussed the grave situation on the Ukrainian border, and agreed that the world needed to remain vigilant in the coming hours and days," a spokeswoman for Johnson's office said.

"(Johnson) welcomed the unity of allies, but said more could be done to strengthen coordinated measures at pace," the spokeswoman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Olympics-Beijing visitors go hi-tech to avoid getting lost in translation

Olympics-Beijing visitors go hi-tech to avoid getting lost in translation

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022