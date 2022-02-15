Left Menu

Tunisian president will launch a committee to audit loans and grants

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 15-02-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 22:41 IST
  • Tunisia

Tunisian president Kais Saied said on Tuesday he will launch a committee to audit all the loans and grants that Tunisia has obtained in the past years, accusing former officials of corruption and looting of funds.

"Where did the money go? The people's money should go back to the people," Saied said during a meeting with the World Bank official, Farid Belhaj.

Saied added that he knew of a grant worth $500 million that was transferred to accounts abroad and did not enter Tunisia at all.

