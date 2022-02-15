Congress suspendeds five MLAs who joined MDA

Taking umbrage at its five MLAs in Meghalaya assembly joining the ruling BJP-backed MDA, Congress has suspended them and has given them 10 days time to change their minds, party spokesman said on Tuesday. All the five MLAs, who joined the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) last week but did not quit the Congress, were given the letter issued by the party, a senior leader of the party told PTI.

In a twist to the tale they have been invited to a dinner meeting by Mukul Sangma, leader of Trinamool Congress state which was suddenly catapulted as the main opposition in the state after 12 Congress lawmakers switched over to it in November last year. ''The Congress high command has suspended the five MLAs. They were given 10 days time to change their mind and wihdraw their support or else face the music,'' a senior leader of the party in the state told PTI.

None of the MLAs have responded to the latter as yet but one of them said on condition of anonymity that the party had taken no action with regard to the various grievances of the lawmakers for long.

Suspended CLP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh talking to reporters after attending the Business Advisory Committee meeting, said that Sangma had invited the five MLAs. To queries whether TMC has invited the five lawmakers to join it, she said "We don't want to comment at this point of time. But yes just now we have been invited for dinner by Mukul Sangma".

Lyngdoh maintained that going for a dinner with a colleague or a former colleague does not tantamount to any commitment of any kind.

"Like I said we are focusing on the interest of the group of five MLAs. We do not want to divulge anything because right now it is important for us to consider our options ... We are enjoying the freedom and trying to figure out what to do next," she said.

Sangma when asked said that he had invited the five legislators for discussion on issues concerning the people and the state.

There is always a need to discuss and deliberate among colleagues and explore the possibilities of aggregating their potentialities, which is a healthy practice, the former chief minister said. "They (Cong MLAs) are my colleagues for a very long time, not just during this term but even prior to that. We have worked and served together. We were together in CLP and due to the political developments that have unfolded we are separated, but that does not prevent us from getting together and looking at issues before us," he added.

