Left Menu

BJP MLA Raja Singh in row over comments on UP polls

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-02-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 22:51 IST
BJP MLA Raja Singh in row over comments on UP polls
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh on Tuesday triggered a controversy with his comments that those ''traitors'' who did not vote in support of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will have repercussions post elections.

Observing that those opposed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appeared to have voted in large numbers in some areas in the second phase of polling on Monday resulting in ''highest polling'', he appealed to the Hindu voters in UP to come out and vote in the third phase.

In a video, he said he would like to tell those who do not want Yogi Adityanath to return to power that they have to leave the state if they do not support the leadership of the CM.

''And those who do not vote for BJP, I would like to tell them that Yogi ji has ordered JCBs and bulldozers in thousands. They are moving towards Uttar Pradesh. After elections, those who did not support Yogi ji, those areas will be identified. You know what JCBs and bulldozers are used for,'' Singh, MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad, said.

''So, I would like to tell those traitors in UP who do not want Yogi ji to return to power, that you have to say Yogi, Yogi, if you have to live in UP. Otherwise, you people will have to leave Uttar Pradesh and go,'' he said.

Singh is known for his strong views in support of Hindutva.

Hitting out at Raja Singh's comments, CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram demanded that Singh be arrested for his comments ''threatening those who did not vote for Yogi Adityanath''.

Singh's comments are against the law and the Election Commission should take necessary action against him, the CPI(M) leader said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Olympics-Beijing visitors go hi-tech to avoid getting lost in translation

Olympics-Beijing visitors go hi-tech to avoid getting lost in translation

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022