BJP MLA Raja Singh in row over comments on UP polls

BJP MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh on Tuesday triggered a controversy with his comments that those ''traitors'' who did not vote in support of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will have repercussions post elections.

Observing that those opposed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appeared to have voted in large numbers in some areas in the second phase of polling on Monday resulting in ''highest polling'', he appealed to the Hindu voters in UP to come out and vote in the third phase.

In a video, he said he would like to tell those who do not want Yogi Adityanath to return to power that they have to leave the state if they do not support the leadership of the CM.

''And those who do not vote for BJP, I would like to tell them that Yogi ji has ordered JCBs and bulldozers in thousands. They are moving towards Uttar Pradesh. After elections, those who did not support Yogi ji, those areas will be identified. You know what JCBs and bulldozers are used for,'' Singh, MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad, said.

''So, I would like to tell those traitors in UP who do not want Yogi ji to return to power, that you have to say Yogi, Yogi, if you have to live in UP. Otherwise, you people will have to leave Uttar Pradesh and go,'' he said.

Singh is known for his strong views in support of Hindutva.

Hitting out at Raja Singh's comments, CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram demanded that Singh be arrested for his comments ''threatening those who did not vote for Yogi Adityanath''.

Singh's comments are against the law and the Election Commission should take necessary action against him, the CPI(M) leader said in a statement.

