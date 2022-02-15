Left Menu

Punjab election is choice between development, destruction: Nadda

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Tuesday said BJP is the only option for a safe Punjab and India adding that the political parties with a narrow mindset will bring a state of compromise.

ANI | Fazilka (Punjab) | Updated: 15-02-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 23:29 IST
Punjab election is choice between development, destruction: Nadda
BJP chief JP Nadda at Punjab's Jalalabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Tuesday said BJP is the only option for a safe Punjab and India adding that the political parties with a narrow mindset will bring a state of compromise. Addressing a public rally in Jalalabad, Nadda said, "The political parties with a narrow mindset will bring India and Punjab into a state of compromise. This election is a choice between those who want development of Punjab and those who make plans for destruction."

"All other political parties are either family-oriented or are limited to small circles. These parties are not working on national issues. Punjab is a border state and in such a situation, the only option for a safe Punjab and safe India is BJP," he stated. Referring to the welfare schemes by the Centre, the BJP chief said, "We opened Jan Dhan accounts for the poor. We provided bank accounts with zero balance and promised to deposit money into their accounts by the central government and assured them that Narendra Modi will be your guarantor."

Punjab will vote on February 20 in the Assembly polls while the counting will be on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Olympics-Beijing visitors go hi-tech to avoid getting lost in translation

Olympics-Beijing visitors go hi-tech to avoid getting lost in translation

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022