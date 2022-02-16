Jury reaches verdict in Sarah Palin defamation lawsuit against NY Times
A federal jury on Tuesday reached a verdict in Sarah Palin's lawsuit accusing the New York Times of defaming her in a 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked her to a mass shooting, a New York court official said.
The verdict is expected to be read shortly. Palin is the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate.
