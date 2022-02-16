Jury rules against Sarah Palin in NY Times case after judge says he will dismiss it

A U.S. federal jury on Tuesday ruled against Sarah Palin in her lawsuit accusing the New York Times s of defaming her in a 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked her to a mass shooting, after the presiding judge said he would dismiss the case regardless of the verdict. Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate, is expected to appeal.

The case is considered a major test of longstanding libel protections for American media. A landmark 1964 U.S. Supreme Court precedent, New York Times v Sullivan, established an "actual malice" standard for public figures like Palin to prove defamation, meaning that media knowingly published false information or had a reckless disregard for the truth.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said Palin had not met that "very high" standard, even as he faulted the Times for "very unfortunate editorializing" in the editorial. He said letting the jurors reach a verdict could avoid compilications should Palin appeal.

