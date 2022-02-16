Left Menu

Jury rules against Sarah Palin in NY Times case after judge says he will dismiss it

A U.S. federal jury on Tuesday ruled against Sarah Palin in her lawsuit accusing the New York Times s of defaming her in a 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked her to a mass shooting, after the presiding judge said he would dismiss the case regardless of the verdict. He said letting the jurors reach a verdict could avoid compilications should Palin appeal.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 16-02-2022 01:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 01:06 IST
Jury rules against Sarah Palin in NY Times case after judge says he will dismiss it
  • Country:
  • United States

A U.S. federal jury on Tuesday ruled against Sarah Palin in her lawsuit accusing the New York Times s of defaming her in a 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked her to a mass shooting, after the presiding judge said he would dismiss the case regardless of the verdict. Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate, is expected to appeal.

The case is considered a major test of longstanding libel protections for American media. A landmark 1964 U.S. Supreme Court precedent, New York Times v Sullivan, established an "actual malice" standard for public figures like Palin to prove defamation, meaning that media knowingly published false information or had a reckless disregard for the truth.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said Palin had not met that "very high" standard, even as he faulted the Times for "very unfortunate editorializing" in the editorial. He said letting the jurors reach a verdict could avoid compilications should Palin appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022