More jailed Ortega opponents face charges in Nicaragua

Seven critics of Nicaragua's government, including frontrunners who hoped to challenge President Daniel Ortega in last year's election, faced criminal charges on Tuesday as trials continue against dozens of prisoners who have been jailed for months.

Nicaraguan authorities have found 19 people guilty of treason and conspiracy since putting dozens of political opponents on trial at the beginning of the month, with sentences of up to 12 years in prison. Among the people put on trial on Tuesday were three presidential hopefuls who were jailed months before the November presidential race - Juan Sebastian Chamorro, Felix Maradiaga and Arturo Cruz.

They were among dozens of leading opposition figures including business leaders and journalists who were jailed ahead of the vote, in which Ortega, 76, was re-elected to a fourth straight term. They now face charges for treason, conspiracy and crimes against national security.

The wives of Chamorro and Maradiaga said in a statement that the men have not been allowed time to review evidence in their cases or prepare a defense with lawyers. "As has been the case with the other political prisoners, we expect Chamorro and Maradiaga to be convicted of these baseless, political charges," the wives, Victoria Cardenas and Berta Valle, said in a joint statement.

Previous polls indicated the candidates each had a solid chance at beating Ortega, who marked 15 consecutive years in power in January. Also on trial are former deputy foreign minister Jose Pallais, former president of the Superior Council of Private Enterprise Jose Adan Aguerri and political activist Violeta Granera.

The Association of Relatives of Political Prisoners called the cases "political trials." Ortega's government has accused the defendants of promoting a wave of anti-government protests in 2018.

The protests faced harsh reprisals from Nicaraguan security officials and more than 300 people died in the violence, according to rights groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)