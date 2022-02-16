Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. says it could spend $22 million a month testing unvaccinated federal employees

The U.S. government said it faces "significant harm" if an a appeals court fails to reverse an injunction barring enforcement of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for government workers, and that testing unvaccinated employees could cost up to $22 million a month. White House Office of Management and Budget Deputy Director Jason Miller disclosed in an declaration cited late on Monday by the Justice Department that the government would be hurt on several fronts if it cannot enforce the vaccine requirements.

Factbox-Palin case one of several that could lower U.S. bar for defamation claims

Having lost at trial on Tuesday, Republican Sarah Palin has signaled she could go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court with her libel lawsuit against the New York Times, one of several cases that could challenge the 1964 "actual malice" legal standard for public figures to prove defamation. Here are some of the others:

Biden admin seeks $30 billion more from Congress to fight COVID -sources

The Biden administration is seeking $30 billion in additional funds from Congress to fight the COVID-19 pandemic to bolster vaccines, treatments, testing supply, and research, according to sources familiar with the matter. The $30 billion request includes $17.9 billion for vaccines and therapeutics, two sources familiar with it said.

Minneapolis ex-police officer says he did not think George Floyd was dying

Tou Thao, one of three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating George Floyd's civil rights, told a jury on Tuesday he did not realize Floyd was dying as an officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. Testifying in his own defense at a federal trial that hinges on when police should intervene in colleagues' misconduct, Thao said he assumed Floyd's heart must still be beating because he never saw the other officers try to revive the 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, as their training demanded.

Sarah Palin loses defamation lawsuit against New York Times

A U.S. jury on Tuesday ruled against Sarah Palin in her libel lawsuit accusing the New York Times of defaming her in a 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked her to a mass shooting, after the presiding judge already had said he would dismiss the case regardless of the verdict. The nine-person jury in Manhattan federal court needed about two days to unanimously conclude that the Times was not liable to Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate.

U.S. Senate leaders joust over how to tame rising inflation

Raging inflation in the United States took center-stage in the Senate on Tuesday, as Democrats focused on legislative efforts to ease the problem and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the matter. With public opinion polls highlighting Americans' discontent over rising consumer prices for everything from groceries to gasoline, Senate Democrats met in private to discuss an array of possible moves to address inflation.

U.S. Senate narrowly confirms Dr. Robert Califf to lead FDA for second time

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Dr. Robert Califf as commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after some senators had argued his ties to the pharmaceutical industry or views on birth control made him unfit for the role. Calif, 70, is a well-regarded cardiologist and researcher who takes the helm at the FDA for a second time 13 months after it last had a permanent leader.

Committee probing U.S. Capitol attack subpoenas six tied to Trump 'alternate electors' plan

The U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol on Tuesday said it had issued subpoenas to six people who had knowledge of or participated in efforts to send false "alternate electors" to Washington for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The committee said it issued subpoenas seeking documents and testimony to Michael Roman and Gary Michael Brown, who served as director and deputy director, respectively, for Trump's re-election campaign.

Biden's Fed nominees in limbo after delay Republican vote boycott

U.S. Senate action on President Joe Biden's five nominees to the Federal Reserve stalled Tuesday after Republicans boycotted a key vote over objections to Sarah Bloom Raskin, the White House's pick to be the central bank's Wall Street regulator. Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown delayed a vote on the slate, which includes Fed Chair Jerome Powell, after none of the 12 Republicans showed up for a scheduled vote Tuesday afternoon.

P.J. O'Rourke, renowned political satirist and journalist, dies age 74

P.J. O'Rourke, the American journalist, political satirist and best-selling author who rose to fame as editor-in-chief of the now-defunct humor magazine National Lampoon, has died at the age of 74. Grove Atlantic, a New York-based publisher of his books, confirmed that he passed away Tuesday morning after a battle with lung cancer.

