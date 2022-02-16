Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Bappi Lahiri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to noted singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, saying his music was all-encompassing and it beautifully expressed diverse emotions.Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues on Tuesday night, a doctor treating him at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 09:34 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to Bappi Lahiri
Bappi Lahiri Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to noted singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, saying his music was all-encompassing and it beautifully expressed diverse emotions.

Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues on Tuesday night, a doctor treating him at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu said. He was 69.

''Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' the prime minister tweeted.

Lahiri had unsuccessfully contested elections on a BJP ticket in West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022