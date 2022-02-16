Left Menu

Father-son duo will go to jail: Sanjay Raut

A day after he accused some BJP leaders and businessmen of being involved in corrupt practices and targeted former MP Kirit Somaiya, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said a father-son duo will go to jail. He had also demanded the arrest of Somaiya father-son in the PMC case.Denying allegations, Kirit Somaiya had said that he was ready to face any investigation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 09:39 IST
Father-son duo will go to jail: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo/ANI)) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after he accused some BJP leaders and businessmen of being involved in corrupt practices and targeted former MP Kirit Somaiya, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said a father-son duo will go to jail. "Father-son duo will go to jail. Wait and watch. Sanitisation of the barrack is going on," he tweeted in Marathi. Raut, however, didn't name any politician in his post. Addressing a press conference at the Shiv Sena headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, Raut had launched a personal attack against Somaiya, who has been raising a slew of allegations against the Sena brass and other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Raut had alleged that Neil Somaiya, son of Kirit Somaiya, had links with Rakesh Wadhwan, an accused in the PMC bank fraud.

Raut had also said that he will submit all the papers in this connection to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for appropriate action. He had also demanded the arrest of Somaiya father-son in the PMC case.

Denying allegations, Kirit Somaiya had said that he was ready to face any investigation. "I have done nothing wrong. I was never indulged in corruption. I am ready to face any inquiry,'' he had said. Days before his press conference, which was attended by Shiv Sena MLAs, ministers and thousands of party workers, Raut had said that ''three-and-a-half'' leaders of BJP will go to jail and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh will walk out of the jail. Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022