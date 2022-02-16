Left Menu

PM Modi offers prayers at Ravidas temple

Followers of the saint, who dedicated his life to preach against social prejudices and spoke for oneness of people, live in large numbers in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, two states which are also facing assembly polls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 10:45 IST
PM Modi offers prayers at Ravidas temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the 'Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir' in Karol Bagh here on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

The mystic poet and reformer enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits.

During his visit to the temple, Modi also joined devotees singing bhajans. Greeting people, the prime minister tweeted a media report about ongoing work at the expansion and beautification of the temple at the saint's birthplace in Varanasi, also his parliamentary constituency. The prime minister said he was fortunate that he got an opportunity to undertake these development works as an MP. Followers of the saint, who dedicated his life to preach against social prejudices and spoke for oneness of people, live in large numbers in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, two states which are also facing assembly polls. The Election Commission had recently postponed the Punjab poll date to February 20 from February 14 as the saint's followers visit his birthplace in Uttar Pradesh on his birth anniversary in large numbers. Earlier on Tuesday, Modi hailed Guru Ravidas, saying he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability. The prime minister had said he would offers prayers for people's welfare at the temple.

Modi further said his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in every step and scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022