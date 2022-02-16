Sanjay Rawat wants Kirit Somaiya investigated for alleged extortion

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday appealed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Anti Corruption Bureau of Maharashtra government to jointly investigate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya for his alleged 'extortion racket'. "Skeletons are tumbling out of the closet. Self-proclaimed crusader Kirit Somaiya himself is alleged of blackmailing. Victims of Somaiya's extortion racket are now speaking up. I appeal the #CBI & #anticorruptionBureau of Mah'tra govt to jointly investigate Kirit's dirty extortion game," said Raut in a tweet.

Notably, Somaiya on February 5 had alleged that Shiv Sena workers assaulted him inside the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. An FIR was filed against eight Shiv Sena workers including the party's Pune district President Sanjay More for allegedly assaulting the leader. Later in a letter on February 10, Somaiya urged the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to review his security arrangements on the grounds that he was allegedly being attacked by Shiv Sena workers despite being under "Z plus" security of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The BJP leader charged that he has become a target for the Shiv Sena activists after he sought to expose the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state and its various scams. "It is felt that the gundas of Shiv Sena have increased their activities to harass and assault me," he said. On February 10, BJP MPs along with party leader Kirit Somaiya met Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla over the alleged attack on Somaiya in Pune by Shiv Sena workers. (ANI)

